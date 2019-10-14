UFC News: Thiago Alves reveals his retirement plans

Thiago Alves

After almost a decade and a half-long run in the UFC, veteran fighter Thiago Alves might be calling it a day to look for a different promotion, before switching careers altogether.

Alves has been in UFC since 2005, when he debuted with a loss against Spencer Fisher. A fight between him and Tim Means has been announced recently for the UFC on ESPN 7 event to be held on December 7 at Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. But this is very likely to be his last appearance for the promotion, as he will be looking for the highest bidder for the next year.

MMA Fighting reported on the matter.

Alves talks about his future plans

A veteran of 26 fights in UFC, with 15 wins among them, Alves shared what he has in mind for the next year and beyond that, and there are quite a few things on his schedule. He will not only be fighting for the free agency that pays the most, but he has made up his mind about changing his MMA career altogether. However, at the center of it all is his love and dedication towards fighting and combat.

“Let’s see who pays me more to compete in 2020, which will probably be my last year in competition. I’m opening my ATT gym in the first half of 2020 and I already am one of the coaches at ATT. And I’m joining the police here in south Florida, trying to pass along a bit of my experience as a fighter to help my future brothers and sisters become more efficient in hand-to-hand combat.”

In pursuit of his career in the field of law and justice, “Pitbull” has already enrolled himself at the College of Criminal Justice in Florida. Following the fight he is booked for with Means, Alves will be taking the three examinations required to crack the course – physical exam, swimming and Criminal Justice Basic Abilities Test (CJBAT).

