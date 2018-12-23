UFC News: Thiago Santos vs Jan Blachowicz confirmed for UFC Prague

Soumik Datta FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 7 // 23 Dec 2018, 03:14 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Jan Blachowicz (left) will face Thiago Santos (right) in February

What's the story?

Thiago Santos has been on an absolute roll ever since he made his way up to the UFC Light Heavyweight Division. Santos, who was recently victorious over Jimi Manuwa at UFC 231, will be returning to the Octagon early next year against Jan Blachowicz.

In case you didn't know...

Having signed a contract with the UFC after the conclusion of The Ultimate Fighter: Brazil 2, Thiago 'Marreta' Santos and made his debut for the promotion at UFC 163 against the winner of TUF: Brazil, Cezar Ferreira. And despite suffering a loss in his first fight, Santos has gone on to establish himself as one of the finest fighters in all of UFC, considering that the Brazilian has dominated the Light Heavyweight Division ever since he moved up.

On the other hand, Jan Blachowicz signed with the UFC in 2014 and won his first fight against Ilir Latifi in comprehensive style, knocking out the latter in the first round. Blachowicz since then has gone on to face the likes of Alexander Gustafsson, Corey Anderson, and event Jimi Manuwa.

The heart of the matter

Another highly awaited Light Heavyweight fight has been confirmed by the UFC for 2019, as Octagon upstart Thiago Santos is all set to face-off against veteran Polish fighter Jan Blachowicz in the main event of a UFC event which is set to take place in Prague, Czech Republic.

The fight will be the headliner for UFC on ESPN+3 and will be headlined by two of UFC's promising stars. Having defeated Nikita Krylov at UFC Fight Night 136, Blachowicz will be high on confidence and will look to pull off a major upset win over Santos, who is coming off a huge victory over Jimi Manuwa.

This will also be Santos' sixth fight in the UFC in just over 12 months and his third fight at 205 in a row.

The Octagon heads to #UFCPrague 🇨🇿 @JanBlachowicz & @TMarretaMMA prepare for a five round war in the main event! pic.twitter.com/uITAbyP8Mb — UFC (@ufc) December 21, 2018

What's next?

UFC: Prague is set to take place on the 23rd of February at the O2 Arena in the Czech Republic.

Advertisement