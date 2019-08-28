UFC News: Thibault Gouti gets handed six month suspension deal by USADA

Thibault Gouti

USADA announced a settlement with UFC fighter Thibault Gouti on Tuesday regarding his positive drug test, for which he was under provisional suspension from the Octagon since earlier this year. But because of his cooperation in the case, USADA reduced his suspension from one year to six months, retroactive to April 25, 2019, the date since when he has been provisionally suspended.

MMA Junkie reported on the situation.

The main drug in question was Ostarine, which has been behind the suspension of many MMA fighters who eventually accepted settlements and shorter suspension periods with the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency. Josh Barnett was the first one to avoid it altogether, ending up with only a verbal warning instead of an 18-month ban.

Gouti tested positive for multiple drugs

Last year, the Lightweight fighter tested positive on March 12 for the banned selective androgen receptor modulator (SARM), ostarine, as well as four other listed substances, as per the statement released by USADA.

LGD-4033, its metabolite di-hydroxy-LGD-4033, and GW1516 metabolites GW1516 sulfoxide and GW1516 sulfone were the other four drugs, traces of which were found in his sample, all of which carry one-year suspension for first-time offenders.

Gouti's cooperation with USADA

However, after failing the test, Gouti offered to give up the potential sources of his drug intake. He told USADA about his consumption of a dietary supplement that he took for a couple of days before realizing ostarine was among its ingredients and returning it to the store.

The agency went on to obtain an opened container of the same supplement from Gouti and matched it with another sample purchased from the market to confirm that the supplement indeed was laced with banned performance-enhancers. USADA added the product to the list it maintains of risky products available in the market.

Gouti received the reduction in his suspension for the cooperation, owing to which his hiatus might soon be over. His last appearance was against Nasrat Haqparast at UFC Fight Night 138, where he lost the fight by Unanimous Decision, taking his total number of losses in UFC to 5.

