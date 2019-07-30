UFC News: Three scheduled fights officially removed from Fight Night 156

Soumik Datta FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 25 // 30 Jul 2019, 16:20 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Rachael Ostovich has been pulled from UFC Uruguay

What's the story?

UFC Fight Night 156, which is less than two weeks away, has already lost a total of three fights from the official fight card, all within the span of one day.

Hawaii's Rachael Ostovich is arguably the most notable fighter to pull out from the UFC Uruguay card, as her scheduled fight with Veronica Macedo has been called off.

In case you didn't know...

UFC Fight Night: Montevideo is an upcoming Fight Night event promoted by the Ultimate Fighting Championship. The event will mark the promotion's first visit to Uruguay and will feature a highly awaited main event between Flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko and challenger Liz Carmouche. The pair initially met in 2010 with Carmouche winning via second-round TKO.

A Light Heavyweight bout between Volkan Oezdemir and Ilir Latifi which was originally scheduled for UFC Sweden has been rescheduled and will be one of the biggest fights to watch out for in Uruguay.

The heart of the matter

According to reports from MMA Fighting and Combate, UFC Uruguay has lost a total of three scheduled fights within the span of a day, as Ostovich, Rafael Fiziev, and Laureano Staropoli have all been forced to pull out from the match card.

Ostovich, who was scheduled to fight Veronica Macedo, has been replaced by Polyana Viana. The UFC is also looking to cover for the other two scheduled fights, as Rodrigo Vargas has replaced Fiziev, who has withdrawn from his showdown with Alex da Silva due to a broken nose. However, the company is still looking for a replacement fighter for Alexey Kunchenko after Laureano Staropoli was forced to withdraw.

Below is the main fight card for UFC Uruguay: Fight Night 156

Valentina Shevchenko vs Liz Carmouche - UFC Women's Flyweight Championship

Volkan Oezdemir vs. Ilir Latifi

Vicente Luque vs. Mike Perry

Luiz Eduardo Garagorri vs. Humberto Bandenay

Oskar Piechota vs. Rodolfo Vieira

Enrique Barzola vs. Bobby Moffett

What's next?

UFC Uruguay: Fight Night 156 is scheduled for August 10, 2019, and will take place at the Antel Arena in Montevideo, Uruguay.