UFC News: Ticket pre-sales go live for UFC Fight Night 143 at Brooklyn, New York

T.J. Dillashaw vs Cody Garbrandt for the World Flyweight Championship!

The ultimate and elite members of the UFC's Fight Club have recently received access to purchase tickets for the January 19th, 2019 fight card in Brooklyn, New York. The main event at UFC Fight Night 143, will be reserved for the much-awaited flyweight championship bout between current flyweight champion, Henry Cejudo, and reigning bantamweight champion, T.J. Dillashaw.

UFC 227 was witness to two championship bouts which featured the dethroning of UFC's longest defending champion, Demetrious Johnson, and the retaining of UFC's bantamweight title by T.J. Dillashaw, in his second fight against arch-rival, Cody Garbrandt. Soon after the UFC 227 event, talks surrounding a double-division championship fight between T.J. Dillashaw and Henry Cejudo seemed to be in the works.

UFC Fight Night 143, said to take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, has also become home to an exciting match-up in the women's flyweight division between Paige VanZant, and Rachael Ostovich. In the heavyweight division, a rather bizarre, yet highly anticipated fight between former NFL player Greg Hardy and Allen Crowder, was announced as recently as on December 5th, 2018. Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone is also expected to make it into the Fight Night card, in a lightweight competition against number twelve ranked lightweight contender, Alexander Hernandez.

On December 12th, 2018, the UFC's Fight Club pre-sales tickets for Fight Night 143, went live at 10 AM, Eastern Standard Time (EST), for the ultimate and elite members of the club. This privilege will grant a special allowance for these specific members, for ticket purchases in regards to the January 19th fight card at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

The event has a pre-determined start time of 6.30 PM, EST, with ticket prices ranging from $97 to $208. Although the official confirmation for the fights on the card is as little as three fights, the UFC will be looking to unveil the rest of the match-ups as soon as possible.

On December 5th, 2018, the UFC decided to pre-pone the initially planned Cejudo vs. Dillashaw fight from UFC 233 to Fight Night 143. Could this move have been made, keeping in mind the 'murky' situation of the flyweight division? Or is it solely based on the expectation of better pay-per-view numbers?

