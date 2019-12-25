UFC News: Tickets for Conor McGregor's comeback fight fly off the gates, promotion makes $10 million

Conor McGregor

Although summer is still far away, ahead of 'The Notorious' Conor McGregor's highly anticipated return to the Octagon at UFC 246 in January, the business is definitely heating up for the promotion when it comes to ticket sales for the pay-per-view.

The fight fans just can't have enough of the charismatic Irishman and though the former two-division champion didn't compete in over a year and won his last fight against Eddie Alvarez back in 2016, it is insane how the tickets for his PPV sold out the moment they went on sale. (h/t MMA Mania)

UFC did massive business in 2019 but it did have its fair share of lows in terms of ticket sales but the one man who has never let the promotion down is 'Mystic Mac'. Say what you want about the man, judging by the numbers, McGregor is not only good but 'best for business'.

UFC President Dana White recently confirmed to Yahoo! Sports that the tickets flew as soon as they went up for sale, raking in a whopping $10 million.

The tickets aren't exactly moderately priced given the fact that the cheapest tickets cost $350 while the costliest ones cost $1,500 but such is the charisma of Conor that it doesn't stop fans from thronging in massive numbers to watch their favorite fighter in action.