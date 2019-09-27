UFC News: TJ Dillashaw reveals why his 2-year USADA suspension is a "blessing"

UFC Fight Night Cejudo v Dillashaw

What has TJ Dillashaw been doing in his time away from the Octagon?

Life has seemingly been good for the former 2-time UFC Bantamweight Champion TJ Dillashaw. While he is suspended until January 2021 due to testing positive for EPO before his fight against Henry Cejudo, he has managed to turn it into some positives.

Lately, he has been recovering from nagging injuries, having gone through shoulder surgeries. He has also been handling a new business that has been keeping him very busy.

"The suspension has been somewhat of a blessing"

Turning a negative into a positive, TJ Dillashaw revealed why the USADA suspension does have a silver lining to it, telling theScore:

"The suspension has been somewhat of a blessing. Obviously it’s a real shitty situation. [But] you’ve got to turn a negative into a positive as best you can. I’ve really got to focus on my business side of things.

I have a cold press juice company that I’m opening here in Yorba Linda. I’m actually becoming the area developer for all of Southern California, which is a real big deal. We plan on opening 63 stores in Southern California. I have some other projects in the works where I’m a silent (partner) in.”

He even stated that he's happy he gets to spend more time with his family, which is great because in his son's first year, he hardly got time to spend with them as he was always worrying and focused on the next fight.

“I’ve also got a one-and-a-half-year-old son that I’ve got to spend a lot of time with,”

Despite all of this, he is still eagerly waiting to return to the Octagon in January 2021. There's no doubt that Henry Cejudo will be the man that he targets then.

