UFC News: TJ Dillashaw talks about a potential fight against current Flyweight Champion Henry Cejudo

The Bantamweight Champion is definitely very confident

What's the story?

TJ Dillashaw has certainly established himself as one of the greatest UFC Bantamweight fighters of all time, following his recent title defense against former champion Cody Garbrandt.

Dillashaw, however, will definitely look forward to adding numerous accomplishments to his already elite list of achievements, as he has now seemingly set his sights on new UFC Flyweight Champion, Henry Cejudo.

In case you didn't know...

At this month's UFC 227 pay-per-view, TJ Dillashaw successfully defended his UFC Bantamweight Championship against former champion Cody Garbrandt by knocking him out within the first round of their title rematch from UFC 217.

Also, on the very same night, rather in the co-main event of UFC 227, Olympic Gold Medalist Henry Cejudo created history by winning the UFC Flyweight Championship off Demetrious 'Mighty Mouse' Jonhson.

Cejudo, who defeated DJ via unanimous decision in their five-round title fight, became only the second-ever Flyweight Champion in UFC history.

The heart of the matter

TJ Dillashaw's rivalry against former Alpha Male teammate Cody Garbrandt was indeed very iconic, to say the least. But, now that both men have finally closed this chapter of their intense rivalry, current Bantamweight Champion Dillashaw is certainly allowed to pick a challenger for his 135-pound title.

Despite having pretty strong contenders and challengers for the UFC Bantamweight Title, in the form of Dominick Cruz and Marlon Moraes, current champion TJ Dillashaw might eventually end up in the Octagon against current UFC Flyweight Champion Henry Cejudo for his next fight.

In a recent interview with Brendan Schaub on Below The Belt, Dillashaw seemed pretty confident regarding a fight against Cejudo and also claimed that he could walk straight through the latter, if they ever lock horns in the Octagon.

“I’m up for the challenge. I think I walk right through you. I think it’d be great. The thing is, too, if you want to fight me, I’m coming for you.”

What's next?

Following Dillashaw's win over Garbrandt at UFC 227, the former is now expected to have another title defense within the next few months. However, as of right now, only time will tell if Dillashaw will be squaring-off against Cejudo or not.