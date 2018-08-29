Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
UFC News: Tony Ferguson claims that he has been waiting for a fight against Anthony Pettis since UFC 181

Soumik Datta
CONTRIBUTOR
News
125   //    29 Aug 2018, 03:58 IST

Tony Ferguson
What's the story?

Ever since announcing his return to Octagon competition a few weeks ago, former UFC Interim Lightweight Champion Tony Ferguson has claimed that a fight against former Lightweight Champion Anthony Pettis has apparently been in the mind of 'El Cucuy' for almost four years now.

In case you didn't know...

After tearing his left ACL back in the month of April prior to his showdown against Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 223, former UFC Interim Lightweight Champion, Tony Ferguson recently took to his official Instagram handle in order to announce that he has finally been cleared to make his comeback to the Octagon once again.

Ferguson, who made his UFC debut at The Ultimate Fighter 13 finals, is also a former UFC Interim Lightweight Champion after defeating Kevin Lee at UFC 216 via a triangle choke submission in the third round in order to win his first UFC Championship.

The heart of the matter

The UFC recently confirmed the official Octagon return of former UFC Interim Lightweight Champion Tony Ferguson, who will be returning to the MMA cage in early October as part of the UFC 229 pay-per-view.

In a recent Instagram post, Ferguson noted that a potential bout against Anthony Pettis has been in the mind of the former since UFC 181 in 2014 when Ferguson felt heavily disrespected by Pettis' entire team.

As per Ferguson's latest Instagram post, 'El Cucuy' claimed that Anthony Pettis' entire team initially tried to stir trouble with Ferguson and his team almost four years ago at UFC 181, but thanks to Ferguson's coaches the fight between the two camps eventually did not break out at the Mandalay Bay Events Center.

“Technical Fall” ... @showtimepettis Your Team Tried To Dog My Squad In The Stands At UFC 181 & My Coach At The Time Told Me, Dont Worry About Him... “You Cant Big League A Big Leaguer”. I Told You I’d See You Soon Kid, Now Your Gonna Have To Answer To Me Toe-2-Toe Vato. I’ll Accept A Public Apology Before The Fight If You Want To Squash It & Fight Like Gentlemen. Either Way I’m Bringing The Pain, So I’ll See You Soon Hombre. Shhhhh Be Good Pretty Boy 🤫 Tienes Suerte No Es #ufc229 👊🕶 Shoutout To The Good Coaches & Trainers Out There Making A Difference, Happy Training- Champ 🕴🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 Time -2- #snapintuit SnapJitsu™️ @ufc @danawhite

A post shared by @TonyFergusonxt (@tonyfergusonxt) on

What's next?

Tony Ferguson and Anthony Pettis will collide in the co-main event the UFC 229 card on the 6th of October, 2018 in what will also feature a huge much-awaited clash between Conor McGregor and UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Soumik Datta
CONTRIBUTOR
