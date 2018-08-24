UFC News: Tony Ferguson vs Anthony Pettis seemingly confirmed for UFC 229

Soumik Datta FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 38 // 24 Aug 2018, 19:51 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Tony Ferguson (left) and Anthony Pettis (right)

What's the story?

After being sidelined for several months due to a torn left ACL, former UFC Interim Lightweight Champion Tony Ferguson is now all set to make his official return to the UFC Octagon at the upcoming UFC 229 pay-per-view.

In case you didn't know...

After tearing his left ACL back in the month of April prior to his showdown against Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 223, former UFC Interim Lightweight Champion, Tony Ferguson recently took to his official Instagram handle in order to announce that he has finally been cleared to make his comeback to the Octagon once again.

Ferguson, who made his UFC debut at The Ultimate Fighter 13 finals, is also a former UFC Interim Lightweight Champion after defeating Kevin Lee at UFC 216 via a triangle choke submission in the third round in order to win his first UFC Championship.

The heart of the matter

After being sidelined for the past three and a half months, former UFC Interim Lightweight Champion Tony Ferguson is now all set to make his return to the Octagon at UFC 229 against ex-Lightweight Champion Anthony Pettis.

The UFC is currently yet to make an official announcement regarding the fight, but, as of right now, the deal is pretty much confirmed and sealed and El Cucuy and Showtime are indeed all set to square off in a mouthwatering clash at the T-Mobile Arena, in early October.

Pettis then took it to his official Twitter handle and confirmed the fight announcement via the following tweet:

What's next?

UFC 229 is currently scheduled to take place on the 6th of October at UFC 229 and the card will feature another mouthwatering clash between two of Ferguson's arch rivals, Conor McGregor, who will be challenging for Khabib Nurmagomedov's Lightweight Title in the main event.

MMA fans can truly expect to witness two absolute ruthless fights at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada come 6th of October.