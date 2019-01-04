×
UFC News: Tyron Woodley and Kamaru Usman get into a heated exchange on Twitter

Soumik Datta
CONTRIBUTOR
News
39   //    04 Jan 2019, 13:01 IST

Tyron Woodley (left) and Kamaru Usman (right)
Tyron Woodley (left) and Kamaru Usman (right)

What's the story?

The UFC's Welterweight Division seems to be in a mess right now, given that not only is UFC President Dana White ready to move on without current champion Tyron Woodley but the champ himself has been engaged in social media wars against numerous challengers who are vouching for a title shot.

In a recent exchange between Woodley and Kamaru Usman, the latter seemingly claimed that a title fight between him and Woodley has been signed.

In case you didn't know...

Tyron Woodley is coming off a highly successful 2018 having successfully defended his title against the likes of Stephen Thompson, Demian Maia, and very recently against Darren Till at UFC 228.

Kamaru Usman, meanwhile, is coming off a huge win over former Lightweight Champion, Rafael Dos Anjos, whom 'The Nigerian Nightmare' defeated at The Ultimate Fighter 28 Finale to cement his place as one of the top contenders' for the UFC Welterweight Championship.

The heart of the matter

In a recent tweet, UFC Welterweight challenger Kamaru Usman claimed that the UFC has apparently agreed to a title fight between him and champion Tyron Woodley. Usman tweeted out the following, claiming that the deal is done and in March 2019 he will be Welterweight Champion of the world.

Tyron Woodley, in response to Usman, however, asked the latter not to lie to the people and get them pumped up with false hopes. Woodley also stated that he will be fighting Colby Covington first and then shift his focus on Usman.

The two men continued the social media war with a series of tweets:

What's next?

Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington have both made their cases clear regarding a potential shot at the UFC Welterweight Title. However, from this point onwards, it'll be interesting to see what Dana White and the UFC has in store for Woodley and the rest of the division.

With the likes of Ben Askren, Robbie Lawler and several other fighters lurking, UFC is definitely going to have a tough time in containing this division down.

