UFC News: Tyron Woodley claims that he is not willing to fight Kamaru Usman as a UFC 228 replacement for Darren Till

30 Aug 2018

Tyron Woodley is currently scheduled to go head-to-head against fellow Welterweight upstart Darren Till

UFC Welterweight Champion Tyron Woodley is currently scheduled to go head-to-head against fellow Welterweight upstart Darren Till at UFC 228 in what promises to be an absolutely mouthwatering clash for the UFC Welterweight Title.

However, as of right now, Woodley is pretty much determined to square off against Till and isn't even considering fighting any sort of back-up replacements, just in case the Liverpool fighter pulls out of the fight.

Till made his UFC debut in 2015 when he scored a massive win over Brazilian fighter Wendell de Oliveira Marques on nine days notice at UFC Fight Night: Condit vs Alves.

Within the past three years, Till has cemented his place as one of the most talented Welterweights of all time, having previously scored a few impressive wins over the likes of Stephen Thompson and Donald Cerrone.

Following Till's win over former Welterweight Title contender, Stephen Thompson at UFC Liverpool, the former eventually went on to earn himself a shot at the UFC Welterweight Championship which is currently being held by Tyron Woodley.

Due to missing out on some high profile fights due to fighter withdrawals throughout the entirety of 2018, the UFC is now determined to preserve a few upcoming title showdowns, initially starting from the UFC 228 championship fight between Darren Till and Tyron Woodley.

As noted, top Welterweight contender Kamaru Usman is currently in position as a backup fighter for the title fight, if one of either Woodley or Till fails to make it to the fight due to some sort of reason.

However, as per noted by Tyron Woodley on a recent episode of Ariel Helwani's MMA show, the current UFC Welterweight Champion has seemingly agreed to a fight against the likes of Kamaru Usman and Mike Perry, at some point in the future.

But, as of right now, Woodley isn't willing to fight anyone on just 24-hour notice, thus declining a potential fight against Kamaru Usman if Darren Till pulls out of the scheduled UFC 228 fight for some sort of reason.

Till is currently scheduled to challenge Tyron Woodley for the UFC Welterweight Championship at UFC 228, which is set to take place on the 9th of September at the American Airlines Center.