UFC News: Tyron Woodley discusses a potential dream fight against Georges St-Pierre

Tyron Woodley

What's the story?

Current UFC Welterweight Champion Tyron Woodley is fresh-off a huge win over upstart Darren Till from the recently concluded UFC 228 pay-per-view. Woodley, who is now definitely in contention of being one of the greatest Welterweight fighters of all time, apparently won't dismiss talks of a superfight against MMA legend Georges St-Pierre.

In case you didn't know...

Tyron Woodley won the UFC Welterweight Championship back in July of 2016 by defeating top Welterweight fighter Robbie Lawler at UFC 201. Woodley, who since then had successful title defenses against the likes of Stephen Thompson and Damian Maia, was recently victorious against Darren Till at UFC 228 in Dallas, Texas, this past Sunday.

Despite a resilient performance from Till, the champion would eventually go on to win the fight via second-round submission and reached his way to glory.

The heart of the matter

After successfully making his fourth consecutive Welterweight Title defense on Sunday, Tyron Woodley now believes that he is definitely carrying a championship legacy of his own and claimed that he is going to continue to do so regardless of all the consequences.

In his post-UFC 228 Press Conference, Tyron Woodley stated that he apparently isn't going to keep calling out someone like GSP, who has had nine title defenses under his wing and has been the pioneer of the UFC Welterweight Division, in the past. (H/T: MMA Junkie)

“It’s always appealed to me, but I’m not going to keep calling out a guy that’s already had nine title defenses, ran the whole division. He stepped away from the sport, he came back, he made it very obvious that he wanted to fight certain types of fights and it didn’t look like he wanted to fight me, so. At one point I thought I needed to beat him to be the greatest because who is going to say he’s not the greatest welterweight of all time?"

What's next?

As of right now, Tyron Woodley's next opponent hasn't been announced by the UFC and it still remains pretty unclear which fighter is bound to get a shot at the Welterweight Title next.