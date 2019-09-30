UFC News: Tyron Woodley on being a 'nightmare' for Kamaru Usman

UFC 228 Woodley v Till

Tyron Woodley hasn't fought since UFC 235 - when he lost his Welterweight Championship against current titleholder Kamaru Usman. He was supposed to face Robbie Lawler in a rematch three years in the making, but he had to pull out due to a hand injury.

It's not clear as to whether the two will have a rematch, especially since Lawler has now just come off a loss to Colby Covington. Either way, Woodley spoke to fans in a Q&A (H/T MMA Fighting) in Vancouver, where he gave Usman credit where it was due in their past fight, but also stated his desire to beat him.

"It’s just the fact that it’s one of those nights when you walk out there, everything feels perfect and you get close to your opponent and the battery pack is snatched out of your back. That’s really what I felt like."

He said that on paper, he's still a stylistic nightmare for Usman.

"Kamaru Usman skill set wise on paper, I’m a nightmare for him every day of the week."

He revealed that the loss was more of Woodley against himself. Woodley is a Division-I wrestler and is determined to show that the night was more of a one-off.

"What happened in the Octagon is one, I never make excuses. I walked into four world title fights with the weight of the world on my back, personal issues, injuries, I never healed from the injury before, but you guys never hear about that but the second I go out there and I fight and I’m not the characteristic Tyron Woodley that you see, immediately it’s music that’s distracting me. It’s movies that’s distracting me."

When asked about what he would do differently in a rematch against Usman, Woodley said he would "just fight" and do what he did that made him a Welterweight Champion in the first place.

