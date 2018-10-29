UFC News: Tyron Woodley slams Joe Rogan for critical comments against CM Punk

UFC welterweight champion of the world, Tyron Woodley, has asked stand-up comedian, and also UFC commentator, Joe Rogan, to watch his mouth. In a recent interview, Woodley went on to defend the pro wrestling legend, CM Punk, against some of Joe Rogan's brash comments in an episode of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast.

American professional surfer, Kelly Slater, appeared on a recent Joe Rogan podcast feature and was seen brushing over topics related to mixed martial arts and the UFC. During the podcast, Rogan provided Slater with an honest feedback about former WWE superstar, CM Punk, who fought a total of two fights under a contract with the UFC.

“He’s a real good guy, but he doesn’t have talent," said Rogan, after which he took matters a step further by comparing Punk to YouTube prodigy, Logan Paul.

During a two-part white collar boxing match with fellow YouTuber, KSI, Logan Paul displayed a good skill set of boxing techniques. Although the match-up culminated into a majority draw, he earned the good faith of Joe Rogan, who reckoned that Logan Paul could actually fight and would indeed do a much better job in the UFC than CM Punk.

During an interview with TMZ Sports published in early August, this year, Logan Paul was seen calling out CM Punk for a fight and requested Dana White to sign him up with his organization. Dana, however, scrapped the idea.

In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, UFC champion Tyron Woodley had a few words to say about Joe Rogan's comments on CM Punk. Woodley particularly was not a fan of these opinions since he himself trained with Punk at Roufusport in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. This is what the champ had to say about Joe Rogan's pronouncements:

“Watch your mouth Joe. First thing I have to stand on Joe Rogan’s stones. Come up off my homie CM Punk. You got smoke with him, you got smoke with me. So, watch your mouth.”

With a less than amateur mixed martial arts experience, 40-year old Punk lost both his previous fights against Mickey Gall in 2016 and Mike Jackson at UFC 225. President Dana White said that he would not put together another CM Punk fight and that indeed, was a stint experience in the Octagon for the WWE legend.

Tyron Woodley went on to admit that according to him, Logan Paul would most certainly fight for the UFC. With Logan Paul's open invitation to Dana White to sign him up for a fight against Punk, are we looking at the possibility of a fight between the two?

