UFC News: Tyron Woodley wants to join forces with the Diaz brothers

Kieran Herring FOLLOW ANALYST News 21 // 29 Aug 2019, 14:01 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

UFC 214 Tyron Woodley vs. Demian Maia

What's the story?

Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley has revealed that he is close to working with the Diaz brothers as a training partner as he prepares to make his return to active competition inside the octagon.

During a recent live Q&A with fans on social media Woodley made the following comments on his plans to reach out to Nick and Nate Diaz...

“You know what? At one point in time I really wanted to fight Nate, not because I thought he was weak, not because I thought it was an easy fight or I wanted his clout. I thought he was a beast, I thought Nate was a beast, I thought GSP was a beast, Bisping was a beast, Carlos Condit. That’s why I wanted to fight those guys. Now I’m in a position where it does not make sense for me probably to fight them. I’m thinking about reaching out and training. What ya’ll think about that? I’m training with GSP here soon. I already started training with Firas Zahabi a couple of sessions. What do y’all think about me training with Nate or Nick?”

In case you didn't know...

We last saw Woodley in action back in March at UFC 235 where he lost his welterweight belt to Kamaru Usman. While he was slated to return for a fight with Robbie Lawler in June, 'The Chosen One' was forced to withdraw due to injury, however, it appears that the former champ is now preparing for a return to action.

The heart of the matter...

Although he has only been out of action for about 6 months, the landscape of the welterweight division has completely reformed in Woodley's absence - with Colby Covington, Leon Edwards and Jorge Masvidal all establishing themselves as legitimate contenders for the gold.

Tyron's willingness to bury old rivalries and team up with the likes of Georges St-Pierre and the Diaz brothers could well prove to be an absolute masterstroke. Woodley was already one of the finest competitors in the world, to begin with, and training with the best is only going to sharpen his skills as he looks to reclaim his throne.

What's next?

While Tyron Woodley currently has no upcoming fights scheduled, you can bet that we will see him returning to action sooner rather than later and the whole welterweight division will be watching keenly to see how Woodley's new collaborative training regime has developed his game.