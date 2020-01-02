UFC News: Tyson Pedro announces withdrawal from Auckland event

Anurag Mitra FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Jan 02, 2020

Jan 02, 2020 IST

Tyson Pedro

UFC Light heavyweight Tyson Pedro won't be fighting in Auckland when the promotion visits New Zealand in the month of February. Pedro took to Instagram to announce that he has pulled his name off the upcoming fight against Vinicius Moreira at UFC Auckland on 22nd February. (h/t MMA Fighting)

The Australian fighter revealed that he is being sidelined due to an injury but didn't reveal the extent of the same, neither did he disclose when he will be back in action. Pedro's last fight was against Mauricio Rua back in 2018 and the fighter hasn't been seen inside the Octagon ever since. The 28-year-old has been on a dismal run of form recently, managing to win only one of his last four fights and was looking to make a comeback against Moreira in February.

UFC hasn't announced a potential replacement for Pedro yet but it is expected that we will soon get some clarity on the matter.

Peaks and Valleys Just when you think everything is going to your plan something hits you upside the head with a different one. Out of the fight in Feb, I’m gutted but thank you for all the messages. I’m not stressed as I know I’m coming back, I’ve never stopped before, so I’m not going to now. Every time I’ve messed up in life, been injured or blind sighted, something good came out from it, that I couldn’t see at the time. So until then, it’s all smiles and time to grind again. A massive positive was being able to connect and train with the boys down [at City Kickboxing] thanks for having my family come through and showing us love. I’m praying for good news from the surgeon and a quick turnaround.