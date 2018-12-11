UFC News: UFC 231 medical suspensions revealed; Brian Ortega out for months?

UFC 222: Edgar v Ortega

What's the story?

UFC 231 was an extremely violent event which saw several superstars suffer extreme injuries. As is the custom after each UFC event medical suspensions were handed out to the fighters according to the injuries which they suffered.

One particular fighter's injuries were a bit more serious than others. Only two of the stars were handed out the maximum suspension.



In case you didn't know...

Brian Ortega and Max Holloway headlined UFC 231, where the two fighters went at it for a full four rounds. The continuous offence from both the fighters saw Ortega, in particular, get badly battered by Max Holloway.

Holloway continuously jabbed at Brian Ortega, opening him up and breaking his nose. Ortega also revealed that he had suffered a broken thumb during the fight. By the time the fourth round was at an end, Ortega could hardly open his right eye enough to look out of it.

The heart of the matter

Of all the stars to have fought at UFC 231, other than Undercard fighter, Chad Laprise, Brian Ortega was the only one to be handed the maximum sentence of 180 days or 6-month suspension, following which they would both need medical clearances to compete.

The full list of suspensions are as follows:

Brian Ortega: 180 days and medical clearance

Chad Laprise: 180 days and medical clearance

Alex Oliveira: 60 days

Jimi Manuwa: 60 days and medical clearance

Kyle Nelson: 60 days

Devin Clark: 60 days and medical clearance

Max Holloway: 30 days

Valentina Shevchenko: 30 days

Joanna Jedrzejczyk: 30 days

Gunnar Nelson: 30 days and medical clearance

Kyle Bochniak: 30 days and medical clearance

Jessica Eye: 30 days

Katlyn Chookagian: 30 days

Elias Theodorou: 30 days

Eryk Anders: 30 days and medical clearance

Matthew Lopez: 30 days

Hakeem Dawodu: 14 days

Thiago Santos: 14 days

Nina Ansaroff: 14 days and medical clearance

Claudia Gadelha: 14 days

Gilbert Burns: 14 days

Olivier Aubin-Mercier: 14 days

Brad Katona: 14 days

Dhiego Lima: 14 days

Diego Ferreira: 14 days

Aleksandar Rakic: 14 days

What's next?

It will be a while before Brian Ortega can compete in UFC again. However, when he comes back he certainly won't lack for fighters to face.

