What's the story?

'Filthy' Tom Lawlor was released by the UFC on the 13th of August, bringing an end to his 10-year run with the company. He had been suspended by the USADA and was due to make his return to the company in 2 months.

In case you didn't know...

Lawlor, at the age of 35 is a prominent wrestler on the Independent Scene and has had a career in wrestling in Major League Wrestling. He is one of the top-tier stars in MLW and had been planning to return to MMA when his suspension came to an end.

He had been suspended by the USADA when he had been caught with low levels of Ostarine on the 10th of October, in 2016. He tested many legal substances that he had been given, but none of them suited the description. He was slapped with a two-year suspension from UFC and asked for his release from the company at the time. The company refused to release him at that time but now have apparently changed their minds.

The heart of the matter

Lawlor was released by UFC on the 13th of August. He talked about his release and his thoughts on the matter.

"All things come to an end and it was inevitable that so would my time in UFC."

He said that he had been informed that he was being released from the company despite his suspension term coming to an end in the near future. He also mentioned that he had asked to be released himself when he had been suspended at first, but the company had not agreed with that.

"While the timing is unexpected, hopefully this opens the doors for me to continue with my mixed martial arts career as well as in the squared circle. Combat sports is one of my life’s great loves and I look forward to showing and sharing that with the fans as soon as possible."

He admitted that the timing of his release had been unexpected, but he was not displeased, as this opened up new opportunities for him to explore.

What's next?

Lawlor had been wrestling prior to being chosen for the eighth season of the Ultimate Fighter, in UFC. He will likely return to wrestling full-time or try his luck in Mixed Martial Arts elsewhere.

