Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

UFC News: UFC release 'Filthy' Tom Lawlor months before end of suspension

Anirban Banerjee
ANALYST
News
84   //    14 Aug 2018, 15:40 IST

UFC 196: McGregor v Diaz
UFC 196: McGregor v Diaz

What's the story?

'Filthy' Tom Lawlor was released by the UFC on the 13th of August, bringing an end to his 10-year run with the company. He had been suspended by the USADA and was due to make his return to the company in 2 months.

Thanks to F4WOnline for the heads up.

In case you didn't know...

Lawlor, at the age of 35 is a prominent wrestler on the Independent Scene and has had a career in wrestling in Major League Wrestling. He is one of the top-tier stars in MLW and had been planning to return to MMA when his suspension came to an end.

He had been suspended by the USADA when he had been caught with low levels of Ostarine on the 10th of October, in 2016. He tested many legal substances that he had been given, but none of them suited the description. He was slapped with a two-year suspension from UFC and asked for his release from the company at the time. The company refused to release him at that time but now have apparently changed their minds.

The heart of the matter

Lawlor was released by UFC on the 13th of August. He talked about his release and his thoughts on the matter.

"All things come to an end and it was inevitable that so would my time in UFC."

He said that he had been informed that he was being released from the company despite his suspension term coming to an end in the near future. He also mentioned that he had asked to be released himself when he had been suspended at first, but the company had not agreed with that.

"While the timing is unexpected, hopefully this opens the doors for me to continue with my mixed martial arts career as well as in the squared circle. Combat sports is one of my life’s great loves and I look forward to showing and sharing that with the fans as soon as possible."

He admitted that the timing of his release had been unexpected, but he was not displeased, as this opened up new opportunities for him to explore.

What's next?

Lawlor had been wrestling prior to being chosen for the eighth season of the Ultimate Fighter, in UFC. He will likely return to wrestling full-time or try his luck in Mixed Martial Arts elsewhere. 

What are your thoughts on Lawlor's release from UFC only 2 months before he was scheduled to be free of his 2-year suspension? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.

Topics you might be interested in:
UFC Tom Lawlor MMA/UFC News UFC Schedule
Anirban Banerjee
ANALYST
In love with Wrestling, MMA, Football, and Sports of all types. My other hobbies? Curling up with a nice book when I am not too busy writing. Do you enjoy his articles? Just give a click on the Follow button to be notified when he publishes new ones!
Five times UFC fighters imitated WWE Superstars
RELATED STORY
The 5 shortest UFC title reigns in history
RELATED STORY
Nate Diaz's 5 most memorable UFC fights
RELATED STORY
Top 5 current UFC Champions
RELATED STORY
5 Best Ronda Rousey UFC fights
RELATED STORY
5 surprising UFC title challengers
RELATED STORY
Top 5 UFC female fighters of all time
RELATED STORY
WWE/UFC News: WWE reportedly unhappy with Brock Lesnar's...
RELATED STORY
10 UFC fighters that fans love to criticize
RELATED STORY
6 Greatest UFC Champions
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us