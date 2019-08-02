UFC News: UFC Newark weigh-in results - Colby Covington vs. Robbie Lawler; fighter misses weight by 6 pounds

Covington likes to do everything in style.

What's the story?

UFC's next event takes place this weekend in Newark and the card will be headlined by an important Welterweight clash between Colby Covington and Robbie Lawler.

The results of the early weigh-ins of the show are in and paint a promising picture going into the event.

Covington and Lawler both made weight while almost every other fighter on the card managed to do the same. Welterweight Cole Williams, however, missed his mark by 6 pounds and will surrender 30% of his purse. Lightweight Dong Hyun Ma also missed weight by 3 pounds and reached 158 on the scales.

In case you didn't know...

The Newark card - officially known as UFC on ESPN 5 - has come under sharp criticism for its lacklustre lineup. The only noteworthy fight is the main event that could prove pivotal in the Welterweight title picture.

Former interim Welterweight Champion Colby Covington has reportedly been promised a shot at Kumaru Usman's title if he manages to overcome the challenge posed by the Ruthless One.

Elsewhere on the card, UFC veteran Jim Miller could potentially compete in his final fight as he contemplates retiring from the sport altogether. Win or lose, we'll know his decision after the fight.

Barring Mickey Gall and Antonina Shevchenko, the card is filled with relatively unknown fighters who would be looking to make a big splash in their respective divisions. The first hurdle is always the weigh-ins and almost all of them passed with flying colours.

The heart of the matter

Given below are the results from the weigh-ins:

Main Card

Colby Covington (171) vs. Robbie Lawler (170)

Clay Guida (154.5) vs. Jim Miller (154.75)

Nasrat Haqparast (156) vs. Joaquim Silva (155.25)

Trevin Giles (185) vs. Gerald Meerschaert (185.5)

Scott Holtzman (156) vs. Dong Hyun Ma (158)

Kennedy Nzechukwu (205.5) vs. Darko Stosic (206)

Prelims

Mickey Gall (169.75) vs. Saleem Touahri (170)

Antonina Shevchenko (125) vs. Lucie Pudilova (125.5)

Jordan Espinosa (126) vs. Matt Schnell (126)

Lauren Murphy (126) vs. Mara Romero Borella (125)

Claudio Silva (170.25) vs. Cole Williams (176)

Hannah Goldy (125) vs. Miranda Granger (125)

It should be noted that there would be no ceremonial weigh-ins conducted for this particular event.

Cole Williams weighs in at 176 lbs#UFCNewark pic.twitter.com/G7wjpNjYrA — MMA India (@MMAIndiaShow) August 2, 2019

What's next?

UFC on ESPN 5: Covington vs. Lawler will take place at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Saturday, August 3rd, 2019.