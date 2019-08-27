UFC News: UFC veteran Frankie Edgar lays down challenge to Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor

What's the story?

UFC stalwart Frankie Edgar has responded to Conor McGregor's recent claims that he would like to face off upon his return to action in the UFC.

McGregor had listed Edgar as a potential opponent during his much-publicized interview with Ariel Helwani last week and Edgar wasted no time in taking to social media to let McGregor know he is up to the challenge.

In case you didn't know...

It seems that McGregor is finally on the comeback trail, after only entering the cage once in nearly three years, and the Irishman has made it clear that he has a very specific list of potential opponents in mind for when he does return.

“You know who else is at the top of the list, Frankie Edgar, is also right there, up there at the top of the list. Because he has similarities to Khabib, runs on the back foot, shoots on the single leg. I want these types of similar bouts and also Frankie has been very respectful. Frankie has always been respectful.”

The heart of the matter

It comes as no real surprise that Frankie Edgar is ready to accept Conor's invitation to fight. He has never been one to avoid a difficult match-up, and a bout with McGregor is likely to be the biggest payday of his entire career.

For McGregor, on the other hand, it seems that all roads eventually lead to Khabib in his mind. His comments about Edgar's fighting style seem to indicate that the Irishman sees Edgar as a warm-up for an eventual rematch with Nurmagomedov.

What's next?

It is highly unlikely that any concrete announcements about McGregor's next opponent will come before Nurmagomedov and Dustin Poirier battle for the lightweight belt at UFC 243 next month. However, you can bet there will be no shortage of fighters posturing to get into the cage as the biggest mixed martial arts star in the world returns to the sport.