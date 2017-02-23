UFC News: UFC veteran Terry Etim involved in a bizarre traffic accident

EX-UFC fighter Terry Etim was seriously injured after throwing himself against windshields of several vehicles on a busy road.

Ex-UFC fighter Terry Etim is in a serious condition

What’s the story?

UFC veteran Terry Etim is hospitalised in a serious condition, after a bizarre traffic altercation in Liverpool. According to MMA Weekly, he was running in and out of traffic throwing himself against moving cars in an out-of-control fashion

In case you didn’t know...

Terry Etim has a professional MMA record of 16-5-0 and hasn’t fought since 2013. Etim fought for the UFC from 2007 to 2013 with a record of 6-5-0. His last fight was in the Bellator MMA promotion, which he won via a unanimous decision. He hasn’t fought since as a knee injury forced him out of active competition.

He is best known for the infamous wheel kick knockout to Edson Barboza, which is among the best knockouts in UFC history.

The heart of the matter

Eyewitnesses claimed that the 31-year-old jumped out of a Ford Focus car on a busy road, and started darting in and out of traffic. He got injured in the process of throwing himself on the windshields of four vehicles, leaving one of them completely shattered.

Etim left the windshield shattered after he threw himself on it (photo: Liverpool Echo)

According to a report by Liverpool Echo,

“Eyewitnesses reported seeing a man, in his 30s, running amok on East Prescot Road, this afternoon. It appeared he threw himself against as many as four vehicles, including three single-decker Stagecoach and Arriva buses. All except one were believed to be stationary at the time. He was eventually restrained by police and taken to hospital. His condition was this evening described as serious.”

An eyewitness Hairdresser Andrea McCullough said,

“His friends were running after him and trying to restrain him on the floor but he managed to break free and was running in and around all the cars. He wasn’t trying to harm anybody but himself. He was covered from head to toe in blood.”

What’s next?

He was eventually restrained by the police and detained under the Mental Health Act. He was rushed to a hospital in Liverpool, where he is in serious condition.

There was an outpour of support on social media after this incident from fellow fighters and fans,

Shocked & very saddened to see news about former UFC fighter Terry Etim. Hope he's okay - a really lovely guy who helped sport in UK v much — Ant Evans (@AntEvansUFC) February 22, 2017

My thoughts are with Terry Etim tonight, 1 the nicest fellas you will meet, if anyone knows… https://t.co/iWmzytTNDB — Anthony Fowler (@afowler06) February 22, 2017

Sportskeeda’s Take

It’s beyond comprehension what caused Terry Etim to act in such a strange way. Etim arrived at the UFC with an unbeaten record and went on to become a significant fighter in the Lightweight division, known for his submission skills.

Mental illness is not that uncommon among MMA fighters. They receive serious trauma to the head during their fighting career and sometimes it takes a toll on them. Our prayers and best wishes are with Terry Etim, we hope he recovers from his injuries.

