UFC News: Undefeated Chinese fighter to return to Octagon against Karolina Kowalkiewicz

Ani Banerjee FOLLOW ANALYST News 10 Dec 2019, 14:12 IST SHARE

Yan Xiaonan

UFC is set for quite the clash at UFC Auckland when they head to New Zealand. On the one side, Karolina Kowalkiewicz is coming off the back of quite a few defeats in the Octagon, and on the other, the Chinese fighter in UFC, Yan Xiaonan, is yet to taste any version of defeat in the Octagon.

Yan Xiaonan - a Chinese pioneer in the UFC

Xiaonan is famous for being the first-ever female fighter from China signed by the UFC. She competes in the Strawweight division of the company. She made her debut in the UFC back in 2017, where she won her fight against Kailin Curran.

However, this was not the only fight she would win, as since then, she has gone on to defeat Viviane Pereira, Syuri Kondo, and Angela Hill. With four fights and four wins, she certainly is the opposite of her opponent at UFC Fight Night 168.

Unfortunately for Kowalkiewicz, she has not been able to win a single fight in the UFC since UFC 228. She was defeated by Jessica Andrade, and then went on to lose against Michelle Waterson and Alexa Grasso.

Another defeat here might very well spell the end for her time in the company. With that in mind, she has everything to prove in this fight at UFC Auckland.

