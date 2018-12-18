UFC News: Upcoming Middleweight resolves to a 'realistic' approach

Jack Hermansson

What's the story?

Up and coming middleweight sensation, Jack Hermansson, believes that he has championship ability, but is in no mood to rush the matter. Following his dominant victory over Gerald Meerschaert at UFC on FOX 31 in Milwaukee, United States, Hermansson says that he wants to take a more 'realistic' approach with post-fight callouts and subsequently went on the challenge two tough middleweights for his next contest.

In case you didn't know..

The UFC on FOX 31 event in Milwaukee was witness to a series of great match-ups in both the preliminary and main fight cards. The main event belonged to a rematch in the lightweight division between 'The Motown Phenom' Kevin Lee, and Al Iaquinta - a fight that Iaquinta won via unanimous decision. In the preliminary card, a middleweight contest between Jack Hermansson and Gerald Meerschaert has also been a noteworthy fight thanks to the former's ruling first-round submission victory via a guillotine choke.

Jack Hermansson is a Swedish mixed martial artist, currently competing in the UFC's middleweight category. He has had seven fights in the UFC, thus far, out of which he has been successful on five occasions. Hermansson has also fought under likewise promotions such as Bellator, Cage Warriors FC, and Venator FC, and managed victories in the UFC against the likes of Scott Askham, Alex Nicholson, Brad Scott, Thales Leites, and his most recent victim, Gerald Meerschaert.

The heart of the matter

During the post-fight interview after his performance at UFC Milwaukee, Jack Hermansson was noticed being calculative in his outlook into the future with the UFC. During the post-fight talk, he said:

“Those are the guys who are ranked. They are good fighters with good records. Well respect and still, I think they are in my reach. I can call out the champ, but I know it’s not realistic that I’m going to get that fight. I think these are two realistic guys I can face.”

Hermansson went on to throw an open challenge to two fellow middleweights in Elias Theodorou and Brad Tavares, as an outcome of his submission victory at Milwaukee. Hermansson has also walked out of UFC Milwaukee, injury free, making prospects look exciting for the upcoming year of 2019. 'The Joker' was then asked about his dream to conquer the middleweight throne, to which he said:

“I think I can handle them all for sure,” Hermansson said. “I just need to go in there with the right mind and with the right game plan and I think I’m going to give them all a great fight. I think I have the skills to beat them all and beat the champ, as well.”

What's next?

The year 2019 promises to bring UFC fans around the world, tons of action in the form of budding new martial artists. Coming off of a spectacular victory at UFC's last appearance on FOX, Jack Hermansson seems to be beaming with confidence as he goes further deep into the competition.

Who do you think should be Hermansson's next opponent? Leave your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below!

