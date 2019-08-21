UFC News: Update on Anthony Pettis' serious injury; fighter suddenly considering switching weightclass

Anthony Pettis

The news of the leg injury Anthony Pettis suffered at UFC 241 in the fight against Nate Diaz has been doing the rounds ever since he shared a picture of his mangled foot following his loss in the match. Now, news has surfaced regarding the current status of the injury and the treatment it might require - or in this case, might not.

Anthony Pettis endures a broken foot at UFC 241

Anthony Pettis suffered the injury during the match while attempting a head kick on Diaz, but it ended up being a low kick as Diaz successfully checked the assault. However, Pettis continued to fight all three rounds, eventually succumbing to a loss by Unanimous Decision.

Pettis' longtime coach, Duke Roufus told MMA Junkie that Pettis did not inform him about the injury till after the match. In fact, he had insisted before the fight to not intervene even if something goes wrong.

"He didn't tell me what was happening at all. He didn't want me to stop it. He told me before the fight, 'Don't stop the fight if something happens.' He told me not to stop the fight."

Pettis later shared a picture of his foot's red, swollen condition on his Instagram profile, without any mention of further treatments required.

Update on Anthony Pettis' injury

According to latest reports, Roufus has said that Pettis will not need any surgery for the injured foot except proper rest and recovery time. The orbital injury has also not turned out to be anything serious.

Spoke to coach Duke Roufus, who said that Anthony Pettis is not expected to need any surgery for his broken foot, just rest and recovery



The orbital injury that was reported is also not serious and they're hoping he can fight again this year



Full story soon on @MMAFighting — Alexander K Lee (@AlexanderKLee) August 21, 2019

Anthony Pettis is expected to carry on fighting this year as usual, now that his injuries are reported to be non-critical.

Pettis likely to head down to Lightweight Division

Roufus has slightly hinted at the possibility that although Anthony Pettis is doing great in the Welterweight Division, he might consider a return to the 155 lb weight division once he recovers from the injury. He believes Pettis is in a place where he is up for weight fluctuations if the fight is worth it.

"I'm going to rethink that for sure. I'll get with the strength and conditioning team. I think he's in the zone where he can fluctuate if it's the right fight. But I think 155 is where we're going back to. It's a work in progress."