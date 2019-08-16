UFC News: Update on Max Holloway's next defense against fighter who is on 17-fight win streak

Max Holloway vs. Conor McGregor.

During an interview with Submission Radio, Dana White shot down the possibility of seeing Max Holloway defend the UFC Featherweight title against Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 243 in October.

Reports were doing the rounds about Holloway defending the title at the show in Australia but the UFC boss said that he didn't want to put him through that situation.

Max Holloway's 2019

"Blessed" has managed to keep himself quite busy this year. Holloway's 13-fight win streak was snapped by Dustin Poirier at UFC 236 when the two got inside the Octagon with the Interim UFC Lightweight title on the line.

Holloway may have failed in his bid to become a dual-weight champion but he didn't lose grip of the Featherweight division.

The Hawaiian-born king of the Featherweights successfully defended his title against Frankie Edgar at UFC 240 in July by notching up a convincing unanimous decision victory over the veteran.

Max Holloway's next fight

Holloway is slated to take on the #1 ranked Featherweight Alexander Volkanovski (20-1) next and it was initially reported that the fight would take place at UFC 243.

However, Dana White refuted those claims while speaking to Submission Radio.

“Yeah, no, that’s not happening. I don’t think that Max could turn around and cut the weight again that fast. So, I don’t want to put him in that type of situation.”

A return just two weeks after a five-round title defense is a highly unlikely scenario for Holloway, but the champ is still expected to give the deserving Volkanovski a shot at the title.

The Australian is undefeated since 2013 and has amassed 17 wins since his last loss to Corey Nelson for the Australian Fighting Championship (AFC).

As for UFC 243, the fourth event to take place in Melbourne will see Robert Whittaker fight Israel Adesanya for the undisputed Middleweight Championship on October 6th.