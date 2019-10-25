UFC News: Update on Randy Couture's condition after heart attack

Randy Couture

UFC Hall of Famer Randy Couture suffered a heart attack on Wednesday and is currently in the hospital. MMA Fighting has provided a major update saying that according to the latest reports, Couture has been moved out of the Intensive Care Unit and is expected to make a complete recovery.

Randy Couture suffers a heart attack

TMZ first reported that Randy Couture had suffered a heart attack.

According to the report, Couture walked himself into the hospital, saying that he was not feeling well. This came after an intense workout at the Unbreakable gym in LA, and he was treated immediately.

Thankfully the treatment worked and reports came out that the Hall of Famer was expected to make a full recovery.

Update on Couture's condition

Randy Couture's girlfriend Mindy Robinson has issued a statement on the matter.

"Yes, Randy had a heart attack yesterday, it’s an issue with him having naturally but unusually thick blood. We’ve been in the hospital for tests and observation and he is recovering well. He has and always will be...the toughest man I know."

Couture is a 3-time UFC Heavyweight Champion and has defeated some of the top fighters in the world during his time in MMA. Known for being one of the best UFC fighters of all time, Couture has wins over the likes of Chuck Liddell, Tito Ortiz, and Vitor Belfort, among others.

Couture fought late into his life. His last fight took place against Lyoto Machida at the age of 46 in 2011. He lost the fight but still showed off his ability successfully.

With the updates coming in, MMA fans can rest easy as the UFC legend appears to be doing well. Hopefully, his recovery goes according to plan and he can get back to his usual routine. We at Sportskeeda wish him a speedy recovery.

