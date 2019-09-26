UFC News: Petr Yan’s manager claims Urijah Faber re-retired to get out of a fight with his client

Urijah Faber

Urijah Faber made his return to the Octagon after 2.5 years of retirement and knocked out Ricky Simon in style at UFC Fight Night 155 at Sacramento within the first minute of the first round. Soon after, he also issued a challenge to the Bantamweight Champion Henry Cejudo for a title shot, but it failed to materialize.

However, the word was out about a possible Urijah Faber vs. Petr Yan fight being in the works, but according to the latter’s manager, Daniel Rubenstein, “The California Kid” chose to retire again instead of fighting his client.

Yan’s manager spills beans on Faber’s re-retirement

In reply to a tweet about the near future of the Bantamweight division now that Aljamain Sterling was out of the picture due to a wrist surgery, Daniel Rubenstein claimed that Petr Yan had already accepted a fight against Urijah Faber only to find out that Faber had retired once again.

Petr’s already accepted a fight vs Faber, but Faber is apparently reretired. If Frankie wants to fight in Vegas Dec 14, would be Petr’s honor to fight a legend like him. Wish @funkmasterMMA a speedy recovery. — Daniel Rubenstein (@dannyrube) September 24, 2019

When Ariel Helwani replied inquiring about the matter and asking when the retirement happened, Rubenstein said that Faber took the decision once he was offered the fight with his client.

since he was offered a fight vs Petr Yan. — Daniel Rubenstein (@dannyrube) September 24, 2019

While Faber did not admit or deny turning down the Petr Yan fight, he did take to Instagram to call Rubenstein “desperate”, insinuating that Rubenstein made the statements about him in a call for attention.

When Faber came back to the Octagon, he made no announcement about how long he is going to be around – whether it was going to be a long-term affair or a one-fight deal. But regardless of when he decides to hang up his boots, or gloves in this case, the Hall-of-Famer will still be one of the greatest Bantamweight fighters of MMA history.

Petr Yan too is on the way of becoming a great, with a professional record of 13-1 and five undefeated UFC fights under his belt.

