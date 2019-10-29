UFC News: Urijah Faber says he might not fight again if he doesn't get next title shot

Soumik Datta FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 24 // 29 Oct 2019, 17:12 IST

Urijah Faber

In a recent edition of The MMA Show, Urijah Faber sat down for an interview with Ariel Helwani to discuss a host of topics. Prior to his upcoming fight against Petr Yan, 'The California Kid' revealed his intention of getting a shot at the UFC Bantamweight Championship in the near future.

Urijah Faber's return to mixed martial arts

Earlier in the year, Urijah Faber made his return to mixed martial arts competition after an absence of two and a half years from the Octagon. On his return to the UFC, Faber faced Ricky Simon on July 13, 2019, at UFC Fight Night 155 and won the bout via first-round TKO.

With the win, Faber became the first fighter to win a UFC bout after being inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame. The win also earned Faber the Performance of the Night bonus and he will next step back into the Octagon for a fight against Petr Yan at UFC 245.

Urijah Faber wants a shot at the UFC Bantamweight Championship

Ahead of his upcoming fight against Petr Yan at the UFC's year-end pay-per-view, Faber spoke with Ariel Helwani and revealed his title shot aspirations. Faber, who is looking for his fifth shot at the UFC Bantamweight Championship, stated that his initial plan is to get through his upcoming fight against Yan and then shift his focus towards a shot at the UFC Bantamweight title.

Faber went on to add that if a win over Yan doesn't lead to a shot at Henry Cejudo's title, then we might not see 'The California Kid' inside the Octagon again.

Get through this fight... if they give me a title shot, I'll take it. If not, I probably won't fight. I'll be available for a title shot. Whoever's got the title, if they want to put me in, let's freaking do it.

But I'll be 40 years old and coming off three big wins [if he beats Yan], taking out a top contender. Henry [Cejudo] called me out, and I called him out. I would sit out for that fight unless there's another interesting fight that comes up. I'm not trying to blow through six fights, that's for sure.

"Get through this fight... if they give me a title shot, I'll take it. If not, I probably won't fight."@UrijahFaber would sit out for a fight against bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo (via @arielhelwani) pic.twitter.com/vHSbZHsAJG — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) October 28, 2019

When is UFC 245?

UFC 245 is scheduled to take place on the 15th of December, 2019 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada and the card will feature three different title fights.