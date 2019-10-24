UFC News: Urijah Faber vs Petr Yan reportedly set for UFC 245

Soumik Datta // 24 Oct 2019, 05:22 IST

Urijah Faber is likely to face Petr Yan at UFC 245

According to a recent report from ESPN's Brett Okamoto, the UFC is reportedly set to book a Bantamweight bout between Urijah Faber and Petr Yan for the year-end UFC 245 pay-per-view in December.

Breaking: Urijah Faber vs. Petr Yan is in the works for UFC 245 on Dec. 14 in Las Vegas. Huge fight for both. Faber trying to chase down his fifth UFC title shot. Yan chasing his first. More coming to @espn. pic.twitter.com/XHASQyIwMu — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) October 23, 2019

Urijah Faber's return to the UFC

Earlier this year at UFC Fight Night 155, Bantamweight veteran Urijah Faber came out of retirement and made his return to the Octagon for the first time in almost three years. Upon his return fight, Faber faced Ricky Simon and won the bout via first-round TKO. With the win, Faber became the first fighter to win a fight after being inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame.

Petr Yan's run in the UFC so far

Petr Yan signed with the Ultimate Fighting Championship in January of 2018 and in his promotional debut at UFC Fight Night 132, he defeated Teruto Ishihara via first-round KO. Since then, Yan has complied wins over the likes of Douglas Silva de Andrade, John Dodson, and in his last Octagon outing, he defeated Jimmie Rivera at UFC 238.

UFC 245: Faber vs Yan

Currently chasing his first UFC Bantamweight Championship shot, the ever-impressive Petr Yan is all set to make his return to the Octagon for the first time since June as he is set to step into the cage against Urijah Faber at UFC 245.

Faber, who also has set his sights on the Bantamweight Championship, will be making the walk into the Octagon for the second time this year.

When is UFC 245?

UFC 245 takes place on the 14th of December, 2019 and will be headlined by Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington for the UFC Welterweight Championship. Other fights also feature Max Holloway against Alexander Volkanovski for the UFC Featherweight Championship and Amanda Nunes vs. Germaine de Randamie for the Women's Bantamweight strap.

