UFC News: Valentina Shevchenko sets gauntlet for Bellator Women's Champion to challenge her

Anirban FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 13 // 13 Aug 2019, 03:27 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Valentina Shevchenko

Valentina Shevchenko is one of the most powerful women in UFC's current Women's MMA Division. Over time, she has been able to work her way up from the bottom to reach the point where she currently stands as a Champion. This is a path that she expects everyone to take -- irrespective of the fact whether they are a Champion in their own company or not.

During her podcast appearance on Ariel Helwani's MMA Show, she was asked about Bellator Women's Flyweight Champion, Ilima-Lei MacFarlane. She talked about how the fighter would have to work her way up the UFC ladder to face her.

What does she think about a possible Valentina Shevchenko vs Ilima-Lei MacFarlane fight?

Asked about her counterpart in Bellator, Ilima-Lei MacFarlane, Valentina Shevchenko said that she was ready to fight her -- but only if she went through the right channels.

"Go to the UFC, fight, climb all the way to the top and here I am. You can have your try."

Given that MacFarlane is an undefeated MMA fighter, some may think that Shevchenko does not have ground to stand on, but given her journey to the Championship it makes sense.

When did Valentina Shevchenko become UFC Women's Flyweight Champion?

Valentina Shevchenko became the UFC Women's Flyweight Champion back during December of 2018. She beat Joanna to hold the vacant title. Since then, she has gone on to defend it successfully twice -- once against Jessica Eye and the other against Liz Carmouche.

She has established her dominance over the division and had four-fight wins under her belt before she first got a title shot.

What is Ilima-Lei MacFarlane's MMA record?

Ilima-Lei MacFarlane's MMA record currently stands at 10-0.

Other than Ilima Lei-MacFarlane's first fight, she has fought all the rest of her nine for Bellator, becoming the inaugural Bellator Flyweight Woman's Champion, and holding the title since then.

Advertisement