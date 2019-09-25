UFC News: Video emerges of Jeremy Stephens & Yair Rodriguez's physical altercation at hotel

Yair Rodriguez & Jeremy Stephens now have bad blood

We reported earlier via ESPN that Jeremy Stephens and Yair Rodriguez got into a small altercation at the hotel in Mexico City in the fallout of the UFC Fight Night main event fiasco.

Stephens confirmed to ESPN that there has been an altercation, stating:

“I thought he was trying to be a gentleman. I get it. And he starts talking (expletive) to me. I was like, ‘Bro, I’m not from a karate school. I’m from the street. I’m here to fight. I’m here to kill you.’ Right away, my mentality is ‘back the f**k up’. So, I shoved him.”

Rodriguez confirmed the incident as well and now, thanks to Spanish website Indiscutido, a video has officially emerged of the brief altercation between the two fighters.

What went down at the hotel?

From the video, it seems as though Rodriguez and Stephens were at a distance in the hotel lobby. Rodriguez is seen approaching Stephens and though most of the conversation is inaudible, it's clear that Stephens says "Run it back", while Rodriguez asked, "What happened?"

Perhaps Rodriguez said a word or two which wasn't too flattering or his tone was hostile, prompting Stephens to shove Rodriguez away. Thankfully, people in the hotel were very quick to separate the two and eventually, cooler heads would prevail.

You can watch the full video here below:

When will they run it back?

According to Stephens, the best dates to run it back will be UFC on ESPN 6 at Boston (Oct. 18), UFC 242 at New York (Nov. 2), or UFC on ESPN 7 at Washington D.C. (Dec. 7). However, there is one major problem. He will need to get cleared by an ophthalmologist soon, otherwise, he will be out for 180 days.

