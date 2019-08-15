UFC News: Video surfaces of Conor McGregor punching elderly man in the face

Kieran Herring FOLLOW ANALYST News 75 // 15 Aug 2019, 14:46 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

UFC 229 Khabib v McGregor: Press Conference

What's the story?

Once again, Conor McGregor is in the news for his actions away from mixed martial arts - this time for an alleged assault on a member of the public which was caught on camera and leaked by TMZ earlier today.

In case you didn't know...

During his lengthy absence from MMA, Conor has had no shortage of run-ins with the law. McGregor infamously attacked and vandalised a bus full of UFC competitors prior to UFC 223, which led to the Irishman having to appear in court multiple times and a period of community service.

McGregor has been absent from active competition since losing to Khabib Nurmagomedov in October of last year, but rumours of his imminent return to action had been growing over the last few weeks.

The heart of the matter

The incident shown in TMZ's video took place in The Marble Arch Pub in Dublin on the 6th of April 2019.

McGregor appears to enter the establishment offering all patrons a free shot of his Proper No. 12 whiskey. The elderly gentleman at the bar appears to refuse the whiskey multiple times, before McGregor lands a left hand to his face and is dragged out of the pub by his friends.

It has been confirmed that the incident was reported to the Dublin police at the time and an official investigation was opened.

What's next?

No comment has been made by McGregor's team or the victim of the attack since the video was released. However, a statement is expected to be made imminently.

It remains to be seen whether further legal action will be taken against McGregor in relation to this incident. If it is, it is likely that the growing speculation surrounding his return to the octagon will be dampened until the case is settled.