UFC News: Volkan Oezdemir vs Ilir Latifi rescheduled for Fight Night 156

Soumik Datta FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 6 // 23 Jul 2019, 23:06 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Oezdemir and Lafiti will be facing at UFC Uruguay

What's the story?

The highly awaited Light Heavyweight bout between Volkan Oezdemir and Ilir Latifi has a new date and location once again, as the fight has been rescheduled for a later date.

In case you didn't know...

Swedish fighter Volkan Oezdemir is currently on a three-fight losing streak, having lost to the likes of Daniel Cormier, Anthony Smith, and Dominick Reyes in a row. Oezdemir, who made his UFC debut in 2017 at Fight Night 104, holds major wins over the likes of Jimi Manuwa and Ovince St. Preux.

Ilir Latifi, on the other hand, faced Gerard Mousasi in his first UFC fight but eventually lost the contest. Latifi then secured major wins over the likes of Cyrille Diabate and Chris Dempsey. The 35-year-old is currently coming off a loss against Corey Anderson at UFC 232, a fight which he lost via unanimous decision.

The heart of the matter...

A fight between Volkan Oezdemir and Ilir Latifi was initially booked for UFC Stockholm but was eventually scrapped when it was reported that Latifi was suffering from a back injury at the very last minute.

Oezdemir-Latifi was then re-booked for UFC Newark on Aug. 3 but it has now been confirmed, the 205-pounders will collide a week later at UFC Fight Night 156 in Uruguay in August.

The change was first announced by the UFC on Tuesday and was initially reported by ESPN.

Per multiple sources, UFC light heavyweight bout between Volkan Oezdemir and Ilir Latifi is moving from Aug. 3 in Newark to Aug. 10 in Uruguay. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) July 18, 2019

What's next?

UFC Fight Night 156 will be taking place at the Antel Arena in Montevideo, Uruguay on the 10th of August, 2019. The card will feature a Flyweight Championship main event between champion Valentina Shevchenko and challenger Liz Carmouche.

The likes of Mike Perry, Vicente Luque, and Tecia Torres will also feature on UFC Uruguay, as well.

Oezdemir vs Latifi promises to be heavy hitting fight, given that both men will be coming into the fight having lost their last respective fights.