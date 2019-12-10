MMA News: Wanderlei Silva's son KO's opponent within 30 seconds on muay thai debut

Thor Silva with his father (Picture courtesy - MMAFighting)

It seems like the phrase 'like father, like son' was made for Wanderlei Silva and his son Thor Silva. Following in the footsteps of his father, 'The Axe Murderer' who was known for his violent and showstopping knockouts, Thor knocked out his opponent within thirty seconds of the first round on his muay-thai debut.

Making his amateur muay-thai debut last weekend in Santa Felicidade, Parana, Brazil, Thor landed a devastating body kick on his opponent, leaving him in a world of pain and finishing the fight within 30 seconds of the beginning of the contest.

Silva, one of the most violent hitters to have ever stepped foot inside the Octagon has amassed a mammoth total of 27 KOs throughout his career and it looks like his teenage son Thor is walking down the same path.

In a recent interaction with MMA Fighting, the 16-year-old southpaw claimed that he initially didn't plan to compete initially but with time he realized that he was ready to fight after receiving years of training in brazilian jiu-jitsu, wrestling and muay-thai. Junior Silva also credited his father for inspiring him to fight.

“I’m always training, and then one day I thought to myself, ‘Why am I training? Oh, I want to fight, I want to be like my father. My dad inspired me to fight.”