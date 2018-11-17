UFC News: [Watch] Disturbing Video Of UFC Fighter Nearly Collapsing After Weight Cut

Cynthia Calvillo almost collapsed off the scales!

What's the story?

UFC Argentina is almost here, and with it arrived the weigh-ins. Fighters went through weight cuts and tried to make sure not to miss the weights of their prescribed divisions.

One of the fighters missed the weight cut this time, and the process of cutting weight almost proved to be fatal for her.

In case you didn't know...

The life of a UFC Fighter, or of any Mixed Martial Artist for that matter, is not an easy one. Not only do they enter a cage where they are locked up with an opponent and are expected to fight, but on top of that, there are judgements about their weights as well.

Weight Cuts have been a part of Mixed Martial Arts for a while now, and have proved to be fatal on more than a few occasions. Just because the few times it has happened, it has been outside the boundary of the UFC. However, officials still turn a blind eye to the dangers of a fighter losing an enormous amount of weight in just a few days.

And, if this was not evident before, it is evident from the events of the weigh-ins of UFC Argentina.

The heart of the matter

Cynthia Calvillo was set to fight against Poliana Botelho at UFC Fight Night 140, and to do that, she had to make the weight of 115 pounds.

She came over the weight at 118 pounds. If that was all, then it would seem that she had not tried to make the weight at all. In fact, that's what it seemed like at first.

Unfortunately, when got onto the scale for the second time, she almost collapsed to the floor. She appeared light-headed and had to be helped off.

The immense pressure of making weight and the regimens that the fighters have to put themselves through often prove to be far too much of a danger to the fighter's actual life, as was the case here.

What's next?

Cynthia Calvillo is still set to fight Poliana Botelho as the doctors diagnosed that she was fine afterwards, and it was only a moment of weakness.

It remains to be seen how healthy she is on the day of the fight.

What do you think of UFC's weight cutting policy? Leave your thoughts in the comments below!