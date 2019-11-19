UFC News: Weili Zhang declares that she is ready to face a legendary former champion

Lennard Surrao FOLLOW ANALYST News 19 Nov 2019, 02:54 IST SHARE

UFC Fight Night Andrade v Zhang

Weili Zhang has finally responded to Joanna Jedrzejczyk's aggressive callout on Instagram.

The current UFC Strawweight Champion is ready to face the Polish legend and all that Jedrzejczyk's team needs to do now is to call Zhang's manager or Dana White and make the fight happen.

Zhang wrote the following in an Instagram post:

“She seems very angry? Don’t worry she will calm down. I am ready now. Call my manager @suckerpunchent or call @danawhite. I’m ready @joannajedrzejczyk #rememberme” – Weili Zhang on Instagram.

Joanna sent out a message to the Chinese sensation during a recent interview with South China Morning Post. The former Queen of the Strawweight division claimed that she was prepared to give Zhang a sound beating. It didn't matter whether the fight happened in Bangkok, Toronto, Warsaw or Sri Lanka or even in Zhang's homeland in China; Joanna promised to beat the s*** out of Zhang.

Regarding a potential fight with Zhang, the Women's Strawweight legend said, "Anywhere, anytime.”

“Bangkok, Sri Lanka, Warsaw, Toronto, it doesn’t matter where. For me, it doesn’t matter. I will make my way. Even if we have to take a canoe, I will make it to China and beat the s**t out of her.”

Zhang (20-1) has not fought since winning the Strawweight Championship from Jessica Andrade in August in front of the Chinese fans in Shenzhen.

Joanna (16-3), meanwhile, returned to the Strawweight division last month and put on a convincing performance en route to her unanimous decision win against Michelle Waterson.

Joanna and Zhang have been trading barbs for a few months now and booking a title fight between the two is the easiest decision to make for Dane White and the UFC matchmakers.