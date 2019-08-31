UFC News: Weili Zhang knocks out Jessica Andrade, wins UFC Strawweight Championship

Weili Zhang is the new UFC Strawweight Champion

At tonight's UFC Fight Night 157, Weili Zhang made history by becoming the first Chinese fighter to win UFC gold as she knocked out Jessica Andrade within 42 seconds of the main event.

At UFC 227, Zhang made her promotional debut in a winning effort against Danielle Taylor. Following wins over Jessica Aguilar and Tecia Torres, Zhang earned a shot at the UFC Strawweight Championship in just her fourth fight for the promotion.

As for Jessica Andrade, the Brazilian strawweight has been undefeated in her last four fights in the promotion and in her last Octagon outing at UFC 237, Andrade won the UFC Strawweight Championship by beating Rose Namajunas via a second-round knockout slam.

WE HAVE A NEW CHAMPION! CHINA YOU HAVE YOUR FIRST UFC CHAMPION!#UFCShenzhen pic.twitter.com/lRAhcEFC0J — UFC (@ufc) August 31, 2019

In the main event of tonight's UFC Fight Night 157 event, Zhang got in action right from the get-go as the Chinese fighter landed a combo brutal elbow and knees that eventually dropped Andrade.

Zhang continued the assault when she caught the champion with a brutal right-hand shot and continued to land punches on the Brazilian while she was down on the floor. The referee eventually brought an end to the assault and the fight in the process as Weili Zhang became just the fourth UFC Strawweight Champion in history.

Throughout her career, Zhang has only lost just the one fight which was her debut in 2013 but since then has been on an absolute tear in mixed martial arts. Zhang's win over Andrade was her 20th career win a row.

With this win for Zhang, the Chinese fighter is now likely to defend her title against the winner of the upcoming Strawweight clash between Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Michelle Waterson at UFC Fight Night 161 on the 13th of October.