UFC News: Welterweight legend wants to return for the first time since 2015 to face Jorge Masvidal

The message from Nick Diaz's side is loud and clear; Diablo would like to face Jorge Masvidal inside the AT&T Stadium in the spring of 2020. The ball is now in Dana White and the UFC's court regarding the fight coming to fruition.

Nick Diaz sat down with Ariel Helwani for a detailed interview and the Stockton native admitted that he wouldn't mind entering the cage for the first time since 2015 for a big-money showdown against Gamebred.

”You know there’s more money in this. Hell, you want to do something big, do it at Cowboy Stadium. You’ve got Canelos and other things happening at Cowboy Stadium. The biggest thing I did, as far as I’m concerned was UNLV. That seemed like a really big place.”

While Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal were respectful towards each other in the build-up to their UFC 244 fight, Nick wasn't too pleased with one particular comment made by Gamebred.

”You want to talk about baptizing my younger brother? That’s on you, I never had nothing disrespectful to say. But you don’t talk about baptizing my younger brother. You’re already in a f***ing position if you fight with me. You don’t talk like that to nobody.”

Nick didn't mince his words when asked about a possible return to the Octagon and put the onus on Dana White and co.

”I explained to you exactly what’s going on, so it’s on you folks. It’s on you Dana. It’s on you UFC. It’s on them. It’s in your hands now – Cowboy Stadium.” H/t Credit: MMAFighting

Nick Diaz's team confirmed that they would be interested in the fight for 2020 if the UFC matchmakers were behind it as well.

Jorge Masvidal's manager Malki Kawa also posted the following video after Nick Diaz's interview with Helwani.

The UFC may have something big on their hands here!