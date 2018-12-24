UFC News: What Happens To Fans Who Bought Tickets To UFC 232 In Vegas?

UFC 232 is re-scheduled to take place at The Forum in Inglewood, California

What's the story?

The highly sought after UFC 232 event, initially set to take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, has now been relocated to a different venue. The Forum in Inglewood, Los Angeles, California, will now be hosting the event, leaving fight fans across the world confused about matters regarding ticket bookings and other reservations.

In case you didn't know..

Following a drug screening performed on former UFC light heavyweight champion, Jon Jones, earlier this month, there has been immense chaos that has tagged along. Jones was found to have shown a positive result for trace amounts of Chlorodehydromethyltestosterone (DHCMT), or Turinabol, which has raised suspicion once again within the MMA community.

The Nevada State Athletic Commission denied Jones from permission to compete in the UFC 232 fight card, as a result of this test. The venue has since, been moved, to the state of California, where the state's athletic commission sanctioned the fight based on the following statement released by the United States Anti-Doping Agency.

USADA Statement on Jon Jones Sample and UFC Anti-Doping Policy pic.twitter.com/TJfbJB5X9W — USADA (@usantidoping) December 23, 2018

The heart of the matter

After news about Jon Jones' drug test matter circulated across all social media forums, president of the UFC, Dana White, decided to weigh in on the situation. Some sources have claimed that ticket refunds will be available, but the extent of legitimacy in the matter is still unknown. Damon Martin, from the UFC, was the first to report on this situation.

Dana White says tickets for UFC 232 in LA will go on sale Wednesday and folks who bought tickets in Vegas can get a full refund or they will try to accommodate new seats for people willing to travel to Los Angeles. — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) December 24, 2018

Fans with previously booked tickets have also carried out a fair share of investigation on the matter, and one such fan had the following findings:

Yeah, I spoke with AXS and effectively there will be no seat accommodation, everyone has to buy new tickets for UFC 232. — Roberto (@Robert00CL) December 24, 2018

Preliminary and main card fighters for UFC 232 have also reacted to the bizarre decision of moving the entire event to a different location. UFC lightweight, Michael Chiesa, pitched in by saying:

What about all the family and friends that have paid for accommodations and tickets? https://t.co/8RcVXB2KfS — Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) December 24, 2018

What's next?

UFC 232 will take place on December 29th, 2018, and regardless of the state of affairs of the event, fight fans can be sure to expect a great deal of entertainment.

