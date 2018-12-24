×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

UFC News: What Happens To Fans Who Bought Tickets To UFC 232 In Vegas? 

Prathik J.
CONTRIBUTOR
News
4   //    24 Dec 2018, 15:17 IST

UFC 232 is re-scheduled to take place at The Forum in Inglewood, California
UFC 232 is re-scheduled to take place at The Forum in Inglewood, California

What's the story?

The highly sought after UFC 232 event, initially set to take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, has now been relocated to a different venue. The Forum in Inglewood, Los Angeles, California, will now be hosting the event, leaving fight fans across the world confused about matters regarding ticket bookings and other reservations.

In case you didn't know..

Following a drug screening performed on former UFC light heavyweight champion, Jon Jones, earlier this month, there has been immense chaos that has tagged along. Jones was found to have shown a positive result for trace amounts of Chlorodehydromethyltestosterone (DHCMT), or Turinabol, which has raised suspicion once again within the MMA community.

The Nevada State Athletic Commission denied Jones from permission to compete in the UFC 232 fight card, as a result of this test. The venue has since, been moved, to the state of California, where the state's athletic commission sanctioned the fight based on the following statement released by the United States Anti-Doping Agency.

The heart of the matter

After news about Jon Jones' drug test matter circulated across all social media forums, president of the UFC, Dana White, decided to weigh in on the situation. Some sources have claimed that ticket refunds will be available, but the extent of legitimacy in the matter is still unknown. Damon Martin, from the UFC, was the first to report on this situation.

Advertisement

Fans with previously booked tickets have also carried out a fair share of investigation on the matter, and one such fan had the following findings:

Preliminary and main card fighters for UFC 232 have also reacted to the bizarre decision of moving the entire event to a different location. UFC lightweight, Michael Chiesa, pitched in by saying:

What's next?

UFC 232 will take place on December 29th, 2018, and regardless of the state of affairs of the event, fight fans can be sure to expect a great deal of entertainment.

Do you think Jon Jones should be removed from the card, to ensure that the remaining twelve fights for the event stay at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas?

Leave your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below!

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
UFC 232: Jones vs. Gustafsson 2 Kings MMA MMA Lab Jon Jones Alexander Gustafsson UFC Champions UFC Fighters MMA Results
Prathik J.
CONTRIBUTOR
UFC News: Alexander Gustafsson Reacts To Jon Jones'...
RELATED STORY
UFC News: Jon Jones' Striking Coach Speaks About His...
RELATED STORY
UFC News: Golden Ticket Giveaway Announced For Jones vs....
RELATED STORY
UFC News: Why Valentina Shevchenko Has Picked Cris Cyborg...
RELATED STORY
UFC News: Nick Diaz Slams The UFC For Rumours On Return;...
RELATED STORY
UFC News: Cain Velasquez Vs. Francis Ngannou Confirmed...
RELATED STORY
UFC News: Anderson Silva Opens Up About His Fight Against...
RELATED STORY
UFC News: Al Iaquinta's coach firmly believes that Conor...
RELATED STORY
UFC Rumor Mill: Khabib Nurmagomedov supposedly offered...
RELATED STORY
Khabib Nurmagomedov News: 'The Eagle' Slams Russian...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us