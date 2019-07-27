UFC News: Yair Rodriguez vs Jeremy Stephens announced

Yair Rodriguez

What's the story?

Yair Rodriguez is finally set to return to action after what was possibly the most dramatic knockout in MMA history where he finished 'The Korean Zombie' Chan Sung Jung. He is set to return for the UFC Mexico City main event where he will be fighting Jeremy Stephens.

In case you didn't know...

At UFC Denver, Yair Rodriguez left the entire world of MMA stunned when he took out The Korean Zombie in the most unexpected manner possible. After an excellent performance by both contenders throughout the main event fight, in the last round had only seconds left when Chan Sung Jung tried to rush him.

Rodriguez threw up his elbow while bending forward, thereby catching The Korean Zombie on the jaw and knocking him out in the literal last second of the fight. The win saw him come out of a series of disputes and injuries previously and step into the forefront after having taken the fight at the last minute.

Jeremy Stephens has not done too well in his last two fight, as he lost to Zabit Magomedsharipov earlier this year in a decision loss and before that to Jose Aldo in July of last year where he was TKO'd.

The heart of the matter

According to a report by Ariel Helwani of ESPN, Jeremy Stephens is set to take on Yair Rodriguez on the UFC Mexico City's event in the main event fight of the night. The fight will take place on the 21st of September.

The last time UFC was in Mexico, it was back in 2017. On that occasion, Sergio Pettis managed to defeat Brandon Moreno in the main event fight of the night.

What's next?

The two fighters will undergo training as there are two more months to go before they met in the Octagon.