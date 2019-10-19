UFC News: Yair Rodriguez vs Jeremy Stephens plays out in Boston as the crowd is left disappointed

Jeremy Stephens after the eye poke at UFC Mexico City

Yair Rodriguez and Jeremy Stephens' long-anticipated battle finally took place at UFC Boston. The major focus of the fight was on the fact that this was a rematch from their no-contest resulting from a previous eye poke.

The two were clearly not too fond of each other and it became more obvious by their body language as the fight progressed. In the end, it was Yair Rodriguez who got the win.

What happened in the main event of UFC Mexico City?

Yair Rodriguez and Jeremy Stephens are not strangers to each other's style. The two of them were unable to resolve their differences at Mexico, as only 15 seconds into the fight, Yair Rodriguez accidentally poked Jeremy Stephens in the eye and Stephens could not continue immediately after that.

After the defined five minutes, Herb Dean called the match, much to the disappointment of the Mexico crowd, who were deprived of their main event. Since then, Stephens and Rodriguez have exchanged a lot of insults, with the rematch finally happening in Boston.

Stephens even made fun of that, by wearing safety goggles to his weigh-in.

Yair Rodriguez vs Jeremy Stephens at UFC Boston

Yair Rodriguez took down Jeremy Stephens in the second round as the body kicks did some damage. It looked like the battle was over immediately as he battered Stephens, but the referee allowed the fight to continue and Stephens survived.

The two grappled on the floor, with Stephens seemingly getting the worst of the encounter. He managed to get back up for the two to brawl yet again, showing insane toughness in doing so. Yair had the fight stop yet again in the third round as he accidentally hit Stephens below the belt, but they both continued.

While the first and second round was all about Yair Rodriguez, it was Stephens who dominated the third round, but they went the entire distance.

Following the fight, they helped each other stand tall, showing the respect that had been absent thus far in their rivalry. The result saw Yair Rodriguez awarded the win via Unanimous Decision (29-28 x 3).

These two gave it EVERYTHING they had 👏👏👏#UFCBoston pic.twitter.com/q1WgVzt7VS — UFC (@ufc) October 19, 2019

Unfortunately, he was booed rather loudly by the crowd, which was extremely pro-Jeremy Stephens.

