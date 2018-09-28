Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
UFC News: Yoel Romero seemingly turns down a fight against Alexander Gustafsson at UFC 230

Soumik Datta
CONTRIBUTOR
News
28 Sep 2018

Romero isn't returning to action anytime soon
Romero isn't returning to action anytime soon

What's the story?

Top UFC Middleweight fighter Yoel Romero took it to his official Twitter handle recently and reportedly claimed to have denied the UFC's latest offer for a fight against Light Heavyweight contender Alexander Gustafsson.

In case you didn't know...

With UFC 230 being in a desperate need of a main event fight, the UFC apparently put thought to a potential Light Heavyweight bout between Yoel Romero and former division title contender Alexander Gustafsson.

As per a recent report from respected MMA Journalist Ariel Helwani on Twitter, the UFC was apparently in a serious discussion of booking a fight between Romero and Gustafsson for their upcoming pay-per-view at the Madison Square Garden. And despite the fight not being finalized, a championship was seemingly also supposed to be on the line, with both the UFC Light Heavyweight or an Interim Championship belt being the possible outcomes.

The heart of the matter

After initially turning down a fight against Middleweight upstart Paulo Costa at UFC 230, Dana White's promotion was apparently in contention of booking a fight between Gustafsson and Romero for the very same fight.

However, as previously reported, due to Romero currently being in a recovery stage from his previous surgeries, the Cuban fighter has also gone on to seemingly turn down his discussed fight against Gustafsson via his recent tweet.

As noted, The Soldier of God took it to his Twitter handle and thanked the UFC for giving him such an immense opportunity and stated that he is truly disappointed in the fact that he couldn't agree to take up the offered fights at The MSG.

What's next?

Yoel Romero is currently slated to be out for at least the next five months, as he recovers from his previous surgeries. However, upon his return to Octagon competition, expect the Cuban superstar to lock horns with Brazilian fighter Paulo Costa or Swedish mauler Alexander Gustafsson.

Soumik Datta
CONTRIBUTOR
