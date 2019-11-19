UFC News: Yoel Romero sends another epic message to Israel Adesanya

Lennard Surrao FOLLOW ANALYST News 19 Nov 2019, 04:06 IST SHARE

Yoel Romero and Israel Adesanya.

As if it wasn't obvious already, the message is loud and clear; Yoel Romero wants a shot at Israel Adesanya's Middleweight Championship.

The Solider of God was a guest on Ariel Helwani's MMA Show and he wasted no time in calling out the Last Stylebender.

Romero claimed that he is ready with a pen in his hand, awaiting an official offer to come his way.

He urged Adesanya to ask Dana White for the fight to be booked and is aching to put his signature on the contract of the proposed fight.

"I have the pen in my hand. Give me the contract. If Israel wants to fight me, you don't need to call me. You need to say the president, the big boss of the UFC, 'I want this guy.'"

Romero declared, "You have the belt, but I am the best of the middleweights."

Despite losing to Paulo Costa in his last fight, the Cuban still finds himself at #3 in the Middleweight rankings and he could be the man Adesanya faces in his first title defence.

Stylebender was originally scheduled to take on Costa in 2020, however, the #1 contender is expected to be out of action due to a bicep surgery.

Romero is the next in line and the former Olympian feels he is ready to finally capture the Middleweight strap.

Advertisement

"The day is coming. The day when I have the belt on my waist, I don't want anybody saying to me, 'Hey, you need to fight this guy'.... no, no, no. Give me the number one. Give me the best in the line. I don't want to be a puppet guy." H/t Credit: ESPN

Romero seems to have put all the weight cut issues behind him and looks as motivated as ever to get the belt that has eluded him for a very long time.

However, will the UFC and Adesanya's team give in to Romero's demands?