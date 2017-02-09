UFC News: Yoel Romero takes mockery to next level, sets up GoFundMe page for Michael Bisping

Yoel Romero raised the stakes by creatively taunting Michael Bisping.

by Shikhar Abs News 09 Feb 2017, 13:18 IST

Yoel Romero is the #1 contender to Michael Bisping’s middleweight belt

What’s the story?

Michael ‘The Count’ Bisping is among the best trash talkers in the UFC and has directed many verbal jabs towards Yoel Romero over the course of the past few months. Romero recently came out with an ingenious way to taunt Bisping, as he created a mock GoFundMe page to cover the medical expenses that the champion will need after their yet-to-be-announced fight.

I'm raising money for Michael Bisping Medical Expenses. Click to Donate: https://t.co/CtOtbTiaUL via @gofundme — Yoel Romero (@YoelRomeroMMA) February 8, 2017

In case you didn’t know...

‘The Count’ won the middleweight title by knocking out Luke Rockhold at UFC 199 in June 2016. He then went on to successfully defend his title against Dan Henderson in a five-round unanimous decision at UFC 204 in October 2016. He recently underwent knee surgery and is expected to return around May.

Romero, meanwhile, won a silver medal in freestyle wrestling in the 2000 Olympics and started his pro-MMA career in 2009. He is the current #1 contender in the middleweight division and is riding an eight-fight winning streak. In his last fight, Romero knocked out the former middleweight champion Chris Weidman at UFC 205, which earned him a performance of the night bonus.

The heart of the matter

In anticipation of their championship showdown, Romero created a GoFundMe page to taunt Bisping. In the page, he claimed that all funds would be used for the medical expenses that Bisping will need after the fight and for his retirement party.

Romero is taking trash talk to a whole new level

This is what Romero wrote in the page:

“This is Mike, he will be needing money to survive after me and him meet in the Octagon approximately May of 2017. He is happy in this picture after defending his title against another fighter and the devastation he went through has caused him to have a surgery on his knee where all the visible damage was on his face. This surgery has prevented him from competing in a timely manner. After his fight with me, I am convinced he will need this money to rebuild his life, he has a family and I am deeply concerned for him. Please help any way that you can as all funds will be used for medical expenses and his retirement party. Thank you for your time and #ynuevo

What’s next?

The UFC president, Dana White, had revealed on a UFC Unfiltered podcast that once Bisping recovers from his knee surgery, he will have to defend his belt against the #1 middleweight contender, Romero.

Sportskeeda’s take

Trash talking and taunting have always been a part of combat sport. Michael Bisping and Yoel Romero have been at it for a long time now, and in anticipation of the championship showdown, Romero has upped the ante with his creative way of mockery, thereby gaining the upper hand in these verbal exchanges.

Now, all we need to see is who is going to back their words and come out victorious, when these two collide inside the Octagon.