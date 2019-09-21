UFC on ESPN+ 17: Rodriguez vs Stephens - Matches, Start time, Live streaming Info, TV Telecast, Channel Guide & How and Where to Watch in the US, UK, and India

UFC Fight Night ESPN+ 17

This weekend, UFC is coming to Mexico City. With the headliner taking place between two dominant fighters in UFC, there's a lot to be determined in the main event.

Yair Rodriguez is set to fight Jeremy Stephens in a fight that comes almost a year after his last one. The last time that Yair Rodriguez stepped into the Octagon, he was put in a fight against The Korean Zombie, Chan Sung Jung. In that fight, he had possibly the best ending in UFC history, where he hit Chan Sung Jung with an upwards elbow to end the fight at the very last second.

Stephens, on the other hand, has lost his last two fights. He needs a good result at the moment and a win against Rodriguez would hand him that.

Find out where, when, and how to watch UFC on ESPN+ 17 in the US, UK, and India.

UFC on ESPN+ 17 Location and Date

Location: Mexico City Arena, Mexico City, Mexico.

Date: 21st September 2019 (US), 22nd September 2019 (UK), 22nd September 2019 (India)

Time: Main Card - 8 PM (EST), 1 AM (UK Time), 5:30 AM (IST)

Preliminary Card - 5 PM (EST), 10 PM (UK Time, 21st September), 2:30 AM (IST)

The current card for UFC on ESPN+ 17 includes:

Main Card

Featherweight Fight: Yair Rodríguez vs Jeremy Stephens

Women's Strawweight Fight: Carla Esparza vs Alexa Grasso

Flyweight Fight: Brandon Moreno vs Askar Askarov

Catchweight Fight (140 lbs.): Irene Aldana vs Vanessa Melo

Featherweight Fight: Martin Bravo vs Steven Peterson

Preliminary Card

Bantamweight Fight: José Alberto Quiñónez vs Carlos Huachin

Featherweight Fight: Polo Reyes vs Kyle Nelson

Women's Strawweight Fight: Ariane Carnelossi vs Angela Hill

Flyweight Fight: Sergio Pettis vs Tyson Nam

Light Heavyweight Fight: Vinicius Moreira vs Paul Craig

Women's Bantamweight Fight: Sijara Eubanks vs Bethe Correia

Lightweight Fight: Claudio Puelles vs Marcos Rosa Mariano

Where to watch UFC on ESPN+17 in the US and UK?

UFC on ESPN+ 17 will be available to watch in the USA on ESPN+ for the main card. UFC Fight Night 159's preliminary card will be available to watch on ESPN+ as well.

UFC on ESPN+ 17 will be available on BT Sport 1 in the UK.

How and where to watch UFC on ESPN+ 17 in India?

UFC on ESPN+ 17 will be available in India on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD on the 22nd of September.

