UFC on ESPN+ 19 News: Vicious unorthodox KO for Niko Price leaves James Vick unconscious

James Vick's UFC career might be over after fighting Niko Price

At UFC Fight Night 161, Niko Price went up against James Vick in what was one of the best fights of the night. Heading into the fight, James Vick did not have the most momentum at all. With consecutive losses to Justin Gaethje, Paul Felder, and Dan Hooker, Vick had admitted that he knew that he was fighting for his job at UFC Fight Night 161.

Facing Niko Price, Vick knew that he was fighting the favourite and that turned out to be the case after all, with the crowd firmly behind Price.

However, once the fight got underway it appeared that Price was not going to be lucky this time around. Unfortunately for Vick, this was not the case as he was completely knocked out in an unorthodox manner by Price.

Niko Price at UFC on ESPN+ 19

Niko Price found himself on his back soon after the fight started at UFC on ESPN+ 19. Price had started well and connected with Vick who was already bleeding through his nose.

He managed to take Vick down and almost got a Guillotine but failed. Vick returned the offence by taking Price down to the mat and from a standing position was dealing some solid damage to Price.

However, Price, from his lying down position threw an up-kick at Vick which connected flush on his chin, taking him out immediately. Vick fell and was unconscious before he hit the ground, although Price was able to land a few follow up shots before the referee stopped the fight.

Bro... James Vick got MURDERED by an upkick! Listen to this! #UFCTampa pic.twitter.com/QtGVpq0P6b — #BusinessIsSuspended (@FTBeard11) October 13, 2019

Price celebrated the win, but not for long, as he realized that Vick's condition might be serious and checked up on his opponent in a show of sportsmanship.

Thankfully Vick regained consciousness after a while and it appeared that he was okay.

