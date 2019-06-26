UFC on ESPN 3: Francis Ngannou talks about Cormier vs Miocic, his fight against Cain Velasquez and more (Exclusive)

Francis Ngannou

At UFC on ESPN 3, Francis Ngannou will be facing Junior Dos Santos in the main event. The two fighters are both at the top of the heavyweight division, and if there was ever a fight with title consequences, it is this one.

Before his fight against Junior Dos Santos, I had the opportunity to catch up with Francis Ngannou. Fresh off his victory over Curtis Blaydes and Cain Velasquez, he had a few things to say before UFC on ESPN 3.

Francis Ngannou:

Q. Do you believe that you are the UFC’s “fastest improving fighter”? And if so, what would you attribute this to?

FN: In the heavyweight division for sure, in the UFC, I don’t know.

Q. To date, what would you say has been your most impressive win? And why?

FN: My win over Alistair Overeem.

Q. What are you preparing for against Junior dos Santos?

FN: Everything that I have to do. Everything. I want to be composed. You know, he may have some back-up plans.

Q. Your last two fights have seen you eliminate your opponents within the first minute. Is that something you’re going to try again?

FN: Maybe because I am lucky. Because I have some heavy hands.

Q. What was it like fighting against a legend like Cain Velasquez?

FN: It was a great opportunity and it is in the past. What this means for me is that it is just another win. There is a lot of things to look forward to.

Q. Will the sudden change in schedule affect preparations and type of conditioning of both fighters?

FN: No not at all. Anyway, I was at training camp already and I had five weeks at the time when I found out about the change of schedule.

Q. Who are you rooting for in the Cormier vs. Miocic fight?

FN: I’m not rooting for someone. Someone’s going to win, I don’t know who. But if the question is to know who I would like to fight, both of them are very good for me. Daniel is a great fighter and is about to retire. It would be good if I fight him before his retirement. Stipe, we have an undone deal. So we have to finish that. Both are good for me.