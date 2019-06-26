×
UFC on ESPN 3: Joseph Benavidez talks about how being in two divisions might affect Henry Cejudo (Exclusive)

Anirban Banerjee
OFFICIAL
Exclusive
26 Jun 2019, 23:09 IST

Joseph Benavidez
Joseph Benavidez

At UFC on ESPN 3 taking place on the 30th of June, Joseph Benavidez will be fighting against Jussier Formiga in the co-main event of the night.

A win here might see Benavidez challenge the UFC Flyweight Champion Henry Cejudo next. Before his fight, I had the opportunity to catch up with him and ask him a few questions.

Tune in to UFC ESPN 3 Live on the 30th of June, at 6:30 AM on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD.

Q. What do you make of your opponent, Jussier Formiga?

JB: Formiga, I fought him 6 years ago. So I have a lot of respect for him, already having gone to battle with him. I think he has improved a lot, so I am expecting a much tougher fight this time, but the same result – which is a win.

Q. What has your training been like ahead of the fight?

JB: Training's been great. Training is training, training is life, training is my job. I can mix up a few things specifically for the opponent's strengths and weaknesses, but I'm pretty much training because that's what I do every day. (laughs)

Q. In your career, which has been your favourite fight so far?

JB: The whole thing is one fight. That's how I look at it. The win over Cejudo was nice though!

Q. Henry Cejduo is now a Double Champion. Do you think that it will distract him to try to defend both belts?

JB: I hope not, but I guess it already does in a way. Because if you're in two divisions, you need to be spread out or spread thin or whatever. It shouldn't affect him now, having the history and the win that I have. The fact that his last fight was at Bantamweight, he should come back down and try to avenge the loss that he has.

Q. What are some of your hobbies other than fighting?

JB: I don't really know, well everything yeah. I just like hanging out. I just like watching movies and listening to music, hanging out at my pool. Hanging out with my wife and my dog is probably my biggest hobby when I am not actually working. Travelling is another thing that I get kinda passionate about.

