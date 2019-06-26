UFC on ESPN 3: Jussier Formiga talks about a future fight with Henry Cejudo and more (Exclusive)

UFC on ESPN 3 is coming to the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota and is bringing a stacked card of Mixed Martial Arts fighters. With the headline fight being between Francis Ngannou and Junior Dos Santos, Jussier Formiga is in the co-main event against Joseph Benavidez.

Before his fight against Joseph Benavidez, I had the chance to catch up to Jussier Formiga to ask him a few questions. On a four-fight winning streak, Jussier Formiga seems to be about to make quite the impression on the world of MMA. A victory here will do just that.

Tune in to UFC ESPN 3 Live on the 30th of June, at 6:30 AM on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD.

Q. Joseph Benavidez has been extremely impressive in his last two fights. Are you ready for him?

JF: I fought Joseph 6 years ago, but I have kept on fighting. Right now I am a different fighter. I just want to fight, I am very excited for Saturday. I'm better now. Let's go, let's do it. Come on!

Q. What has your training been like ahead of this fight?

JF: My compass is perfect. I trained in wrestling, striking and muay thai under my coach Anderson Silva. I am very excited for Saturday. Everything has been perfect! I am looking forward to doing it.

Q. Do you think the Flyweight Division is in a good place now that Henry Cejudo has beaten TJ Dillashaw?

JF: Cejudo is a monster man. Being able to fight and defeat TJ Dillashaw. But now this is my time. One more fight with Joseph and then Cejudo! Come on!

Q. What are your hobbies outside fighting?

JF: I love playing soccer with my son! I love moving around and being with my family.